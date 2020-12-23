R. Kelly’s Child Pornography Trial Delayed Until September 2021

(AllHipHop News)
R. Kelly’s child pornography trial will now take place in September 2021, after the COVID-19 pandemic led to a further delay.
The disgraced musician faces charges of creating and possessing child pornography and sexual exploitation of a minor. While he was initially due to appear in federal court in Chicago in April, the first wave of the coronavirus resulted in the trial being delayed until October.
And in a hearing which took place on the phone on Tuesday (December 22nd), Judge Harry Leinenweber set the new trial date for September 13th, 2021, although he stressed that it was still subject to change.
“I Believe I Can Fly” star Kelly, who was arrested in July 2019, is also awaiting trial on racketeering, sex-trafficking, and bribery charges in New York – with that trial date set for April 7th, 2021.