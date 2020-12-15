Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee Offers $20K Reward After Losing A Hard Drive Containing ALL Of His Music

(AllHipHop News)
Rae Sremmurd group member Swae Lee suffered a huge setback this morning (December 14th).
The rap star lost a hard drive full of his music, as he was traveling through the Los Angeles International Airport.
Sway took his Instagram to offer a huge bounty for anyone at Delta Airlines who may have come across his hard drive, which he said contained all of his new music.
“Got 20k for anyone who found my harddrive @LAX T2 delta airlines this morning all my songs on there,” the “No Flex Zone” rap star posted along with a somber-looking picture of himself.
Swae Lee isn’t the first rapper to lose his hard drive, and he probably won’t be the last.
In July of 2017, Migos rapper Quavo announced he had lost a hard drive featuring tracks from the group’s album Kulture 2 In August of 2019, 2 Chainz misplaced his hard drive, but he eventually recovered it with the help of Lil Baby.
And, in one of the most infamous cases, super-producer Ryan Leslie had his laptop stolen back in 2010 in Cologne, Germany.
Swae may want to take note of the Ryan Leslie case when it comes to offering up rewards. Like Swae, Ryan Leslie offered $20,000 for the return of his laptop, and he eventually upped the reward to $1 million.
A man named Armin Augstein found the laptop in a trashbag deep in a forest in Germany, but the files were corrupted and Ryan Leslie refused to pay the bounty.
But a German court ruled in favor of Augstein in November of 2012. In January of 2013, Leslie also had to pay another $180,000 after he stalled on paying the verdict.