Rae Sremmurd Teases The Release Of Fourth Studio Album

The Tupelo-raised brothers are coming back for another run.

It has been four years since Rae Sremmurd released SR3MM. The duo of Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee appear to be ready to drop another body of work.

“Bout to get a dose of this Sremmy,” tweeted Swae Lee on Tuesday. His older brother, Slim Jxmmi, also wrote, “Time for that 4 foe four for phor.”

Rae Sremmurd’s official Twitter account sent out a tweet that simply read, “SREMM4LIFE.” The post included what appeared to be the cover art for the third installment in the SremmLife series.

In 2015, Rae Sremmurd released the original SremmLife. That project hosted the Top 40 hits “No Flex Zone,” “No Type,” and “Throw Sum Mo” featuring Nicki Minaj & Young Thug.

SremmLife 2 arrived the following year. The Mississippi-bred group scored its first #1 on the Hot 100 chart with the SremmLife 2 track “Black Beatles” featuring Gucci Mane.

SR3MM came out as a triple album. Swae Lee’s Swaecation and Slim Jxmmi’s Jxmtro joined the 9-track SR3MM for the three-part collection. The “Powerglide” single scored a 3x-Platinum plaque from the RIAA.

