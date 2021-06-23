Raekown Discusses New 3 Chambers Tour With GZA And Ghostface Killah

Raekwon, GZA and Ghostface are hitting the road for an epic tour this summer! Check out the details!

“Have you ever been stung by a thousand hornets? 500 Killer Bees, buzzin’, and really on it? Whipped with Cuban Linx and cut with Liquid Swords? Choked by Ironmenuntil we crush your vocal chords?”

Well damn, the Wu-Tang Clan’s GZA opened up the announcement of his upcoming tour with Raekwon the Chef and Ghostface Killah with this poignant question.

Nah, son … never … but sign me up!

Now that the world is opening back up, the trio will link to form one of the most dynamic tours of the year. Called the “3 Chambers Tour,” fans will be treated to a cornucopia of lyricism.

All three of these treasured emcees have classic albums with style and era-defining jams. The setlist has to be crazy with joints from GZA’s Liquid Swords, Raekwon’s Only Built 4 Cuban Linx and Ghostface’s Ironman.

They may even throw some other Wu collabs and features on there just to keep the 25-city run spicey.

The “3 Chambers Tour” begins in Minneapolis on October 1st and will run until December 18th, where its last stop will be Indianapolis.

“As we start to approach a back to normal environment, which is overdue, I’m overly excited about seeing my fans again,” Raekwon explained. “This 3 Chambers Tour will be something I recommend nobody misses. This s### will be bananas!!!! Get ready to enter the WU again…(#ironliquidlinxshit).”

What will make this tour especially “bananas” is that Ghost will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Ironman album. He is promising to host a special meet and greet with fans after the show, where they can take pictures and receive signed cans of his brand-new energy drink Hard Cream.

“Yoooo, I’m happy to get out to perform and party HARD with my fans!!!” Ghostface Killah exclaimed. Tickets go on sale soon.

Check out the dates below:

October 1 – Minneapolis, MN (Skyway Theatre)

October 2 – Sauget, IL (Pop’s)

October 3 – Fort Wayne, IN (Piere’s)

October 16 – Denver, CO (The Fillmore)

October 20 + 22 – Chicago, IL (Concord Music Hall)

November 5 – San Francisco, CA (Warfield Theatre)

November 6 – Las Vegas, NV (Brooklyn Bowl)

November 7 – Los Angeles, CA (NOVO)November 19 – Rochester, NY (Main Street Armory)

November 20 – Boston, MA (House of Blues)

November 21 – Philadelphia, PA (Franklin Music Hall)

November 22 – New York, NY (Terminal 5)

November 26 – New Haven, CT (College Street Music Hall)

November 27 – Hampton Beach, NH (TBA)

November 28 – Portland, ME (TBA)

November 30 – Norfolk, VA (Norva)December 1 – Silver Spring, MD (The Fillmore)

December 2 – Richmond, VA (Altria Theater)

December 3 – Baltimore, MD (Baltimore Soundstage)

December 4 – Greensboro, NC (Cone Denim Ent. Center)

December 5 – Atlanta, GA (The Tabernacle)

December 16 – Detroit, MI (The Fillmore)

December 17 – Cleveland, OH (House of Blues)

December 18 – Indianapolis, IN (The Vogue)