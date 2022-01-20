Raekwon Enlists Diadora & Foot Locker For “Community Linx” Initiative

Raekwon teamed with Diadora and Foot Locker to release sneakers inspired by local communities and help aspiring musicians.

Raekwon has partnered with Diadora and Foot Locker to launch his “Community Linx” initiative.

The “Community Linx” collaboration includes the release of Diadora sneakers connected to local communities. In addition to offering shoes, the Wu-Tang Clan rapper’s initiative aims to help aspiring musicians.

“I concepted Community Linx because I wanted to bring music and sneaker culture together in a meaningful way,” Raekwon said in a statement. “I’m thankful that Diadora and Foot Locker, Inc. believed in my vision. Together, we aim to inspire the next generation of music talent by providing them with tools and resources to hone their craft.”

Raekwon continued, “I can’t wait to hear their work. Every sneaker capsule represents the hustle of each city and hopefully serves as a reminder to keep chasing your dreams.”

The first “Community Linx” sneakers represent New York by featuring the colors of the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets. Starting on January 27, the shoes will be sold exclusively in men’s sizes at Foot Locker and Champs Sports.

Raekwon, Diadora and Foot Locker also selected 16 musicians from New York for a special program hosted by Scram Jones. The invite-only, four-week course gives the aspiring artists a chance to learn about the beat-making process.

The up-and-coming musicians will then get an opportunity to present their beats to Raekwon and special guest Dave East at a private event in New York. They will receive feedback from industry veterans, participate in a Q&A and take home a pair of the Diadora sneakers.

“Our latest collaboration with Raekwon is built on a shared commitment to community and passion for music and sport,” Diadora CEO Claudio Bora said. “We’re excited to provide young musicians with an opportunity to gain experience from some of the best artists in the business and each city with a sneaker that celebrates its unique qualities.”

Raekwon’s Community Linx initiative will be coming to Chicago, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles and Philadelphia. Each city will have its own unique sneakers as well as showcase events at a local Foot Locker location.