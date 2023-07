Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Raekwon married his longtime girlfriend and mother of his children, Jasmine, on Friday (June 30). The star-studded wedding was attended by Rae’s Wu-Tang brethren RZA, Ghostface Killah and Inspectah Deck as well as Nas, Fat Joe, Faith Evans and N.O.R.E., among others. Several pictures of the lavish ceremony hit social media following the festivities.

Raekwon, wearing a cream-colored tux jacket, black pants and a black bowtie, posed alongside Deck and his many friends and family. The bride, meanwhile, opted for traditional white and a long vail.

Loud Records’ founder Steve Rifkind was also among the many special guests. He shared his own photos of the ceremony to his Instagram account.

He wrote in the caption: “Congrats @raekwon and Jasmin on your wedding family’s pictures @divinediggs @rza @fatjoe @therealrichplayer @talanidiggs @therealnoreaga @bellaneri3 @liyah_lee @nas.”

In 2021, Raekwon released his first memoir titled From Staircase to Stage: The Story of Raekwon and the Wu-Tang Clan, which allowed fans to get closer to the veteran MC. During a December 2021 interview, Raekwon opened up about his challenging childhood, which included an addict father and the wild streets of Brooklyn.

“I really was too young to understand it, but they was living in a time where it was very rough,” he said at the time.. “I was living in parts of Brooklyn where there was a lot of killings, stabbings and gangs — this and that. But you never want to come to the realization that your parents separate.

“But, I guess my moms did what she had to do for a reason, because she felt I was being put in bad situations and bad environments. It was just something I had to deal with. Then growing up in Staten Island with a community of guys that were going through the same thing, the only father figure we had was the streets.”

Raekwon also spoke on being a father to the children he had with Jasmine. He added: “Being a dad myself, I never want to abandon my children under any circumstances. I don’t care if I’m arguing with my kids’ mom or whatever, that’s just not going to be me because it’s going to always make me reflect back to what I’ve been through.”

Fat Joe shared photos of Raekwon and Jasmine’s wedding to Instagram as well. He wrote, “Congrats to my brother @raekwon and his lovely wife jasmine love y’all.”