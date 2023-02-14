Raekwon The Chef Set To Open Hashtoria Cannabis Shop In Newark

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

One of the Wu-Tang Clan members will open up a new business in New Jersey.

Wu-Tang Clan artist Raekwon the Chef, whose real name is Corey Woods, 53, is opening Newark, the city’s first cannabis lounge. This new venture will be an on-site consumption and use of marijuana products in the Four Corners Historic District on 799-805 Broad St. in April 2023.

The company, co-founded by Raekwon, is now called “Hashtoria,” according to Tapinto.net, and will sell smoking marijuana or consuming marijuana edibles – gummies, hard candy, baked goods, or beverages. People will be able to buy and consume on-site.

New Jersey’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission has only started recently approving on-site cannabis consumption. Licenses are required for this commission to let anyone through.

Many are thinking why Newark?

The artist has a connection to the city. One thing is the semi-biographical series on HULU, “Wu-Tang: An American Saga.” That show, now in its third and final season, is actually shot in downtown Newark and the South Ward.

Hashtoria’s cannabis lounge’s application and architectural design were approved by the city Landmark and Historic Preservation Commission.

This will be the fourth location for the brand. The other establishments are located in Oregon.

Over the last thirty years, the Chef has put out seven studio albums, including his classic album “Only Built 4 Cuban Linx” aka the “Purple Tape.”

As a member of the Wu, he has been Grammy-nominated.