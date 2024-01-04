Rage Against The Machine Announces Third Breakup Following Rock Hall Induction

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rage Against The Machine has once again called it quits. The American rock band’s drummer, Brad Wilk, made the announcement on Wednesday (January 3).

“I know a lot of people are waiting for us to announce new tour dates for all the canceled RATM shows,” Brad Wilk posted on Instagram. “I don’t want to string people or myself along any further.

The Portland native continued, “So while there has been some communication that this may be happening in the future… I want to let you know that RATM (Tim, Zack, Tom and I) will not be touring or playing live again. I’m sorry for those of you who have been waiting for this to happen. I really wish it was…”

Zack de la Rocha, Tom Morello, Tim Commerford and Brad Wilks formed Rage Against The Machine in the early 1990s. The two-time Grammy-winning group released their self-titled debut album in 1992 via Epic Records.

Evil Empire (1996), The Battle of Los Angeles (1999) and Renegades (2000) came out before Rage Against The Machine split in 2000 and 2011. Their most recent reconciliation took place in 2022. However, RATM had to cancel that reunion tour when Zack de la Rocha ruptured his Achilles tendon.

Rage Against The Machine has a long association with Hip-Hop culture. In addition to contributing to the mainstream success of ’90s rock-rap, members of the former Coachella festival headliners partnered with members of Hip-Hop groups Public Enemy and Cypress Hill to form Prophets of Rage.

In addition, Hip-Hop legend Ice-T inducted Rage Against The Machine into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as part of the 2023 Class. Tom Morello was the only RATM representative to attend the Rock Hall ceremony on November 3, 2023, in Brooklyn.