Rakim, Kool Moe Dee, Nice & Smooth, Pete Rock & DJ Kid Capri To Be Inducted Into The Hip-Hop Museum Of DC

On October 8, The Hip-Hop Museum of Washington, DC is hosting a distinguished induction ceremony. Several legendary acts from the culture will be honored at the event.

Rakim, Kool Moe Dee, Pete Rock, Nice & Smooth, and DJ Kid Capri will be inducted into The Hip-Hop Museum of DC on that date. Quan is scheduled to deliver the induction speeches.

“At a time when honoring Hip Hop has become en vogue, there is no other organization properly and professionally giving these American icons their flowers the way The Hip-Hop Museum does,” states Quan.

Comedian Russell Peters will serve as the host for the Grand Induction Gala. Plus, the self-described Hip Hop aficionado will sit down with the inductees for a special taping of his Culturally Cancelled podcast.

“Even as a Canadian kid, Hip Hop raised me, and it’s the lens thru which I’ve seen the world,” offers Peters. The Hip-Hop Museum’s Executive Director, Master Gee, will also be in attendance.

Master Gee is one of the founding members of the legendary The Sugarhill Gang. The creators of the classic song “Rapper’s Delight” were the first group inducted into the museum.

“Hip Hop is America’s largest cultural export, and is now a multi-trillion dollar global industry that needs to be preserved and honored,” said Jeremy Beaver, Founder of The Hip-Hop Museum Pop-Up Experience.

Beaver continued, “By creating and archiving the world’s largest Hip-Hop Museum collection and hosting these historic induction ceremonies we hope to contribute to the preservation of Hip Hop history and culture.”

The Hip-Hop Museum of Washington, DC’s art gallery will be open to the public seven days a week from noon until 8 pm, beginning on October 9. The museum is located inside Listen Vision Studios at 2622 Georgia Ave, NW.