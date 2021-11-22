Rakim, Slick Rick & More To Perform At 2021 Harlem Cultural Festival

Find out how you can attend the showcase in NYC.

The Harlem Cultural Festival is scheduled for Sunday, November 28. The revival of the 1960s-era event will take place at the famous Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York.

Performers for the Harlem Cultural Festival include Rakim, Slick Rick, the Count Basie Orchestra, Alyson Williams, Herbert Holler, and others. HCF will live-stream on harlemculturalfestival.org and launchglobal.tv.

“The revival of this historic festival is a significant moment of reflection about what the 1960s events represented: celebration and empowerment of the Black community. I am honored to participate in this innovative showcase,” said Alyson Williams.

Proceeds from HCF will benefit When the Rainbow is Enuf. The goal of the non-profit organization is to promote awareness and advocacy for social justice, raise funds to support victims and families of police violence and hate crimes, educate and engage the community in civic activities, support self-determination and community empowerment, and sustain a thriving arts community.

“The Harlem Cultural Festival is a great property for streaming content and brands committed to the Black community. Expanding across the Diaspora will give the community and the brand global reach,” said Larry Harris, CEO Alpha Precision Media, brand sponsor for the festival.

Corporate sponsor Susan Mocarski, Founder and Designer at apparel brand Cleverhood, added, “Like many good companies, we strive to be good global citizens here at Cleverhood. Our outerwear is dedicated to human mobility, safe neighborhoods, open spaces, and street equity for everyone. Mobility justice makes a community stronger, healthier, and happier.”

The Harlem Cultural Festival is available for free admission by registering at harlemculturalfestival.org. In accordance with the Apollo Theaters regulations, proof of full COVID vaccination must be presented to attend. Mask usage is also required inside the venue unless actively eating or drinking.