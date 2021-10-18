Rakim Trending After KRS-One & Big Daddy Kane Verzuz

Two of Hip-Hop’s Golden Era legends and a host of special guests came out for the Verzuz last night but one name was notably absent…Rakim.

KRS-One and Big Daddy Kane had their epic Verzuz showdown last night (October 17) as the two legendary figures went head-to-head at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn. The night featured appearances from Roxanne Shanté, Eric B, Mad Lion, Das EFX, and more.

KRS-One #VERZUZ Big Daddy Kane guest appearances:



🚨 Roxanne Shante

🚨 Masta Ace

🚨 Eric B

🚨 Das EFX

🚨 Craig G

🚨 Crazy Legs

🚨 Smooth B

🚨 Greg Nice

🚨 Mad Lion

🚨 Kool DJ Red Alert

🚨 Buckshot

🚨 Nice & Smooth — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) October 18, 2021

However, one legend was not in attendance and his presence was sorely missed.

Whoever brings out RAKIM automatically wins IDGAF — CROOK (@CrookedIntriago) October 18, 2021

One of u n##### bring out RAKIM b — Ransom and Rome Streetz (@3LMthree) October 18, 2021

We Needed Rakim Allah https://t.co/fWRmmN5VoY — Steven (@stevehova) October 18, 2021

Some Twitter users took it a step further. They wanted to see Rakim up there against Big Daddy Kane!

We all know it should have been Big Daddy Kane Verzuz Rakim — DJ Sarah Love (@DJSarahLove) October 17, 2021

Love KRS-1 but I think Big Daddy Kane and Rakim would have been better matchup. — Uncle Cee🇲🇽🇺🇸♿️ (@MrCee760) October 18, 2021

I think Kane at his best is a better lyricist and technician and smooth perfect delivery.. BUT KRS has a way bigger catalog and his stage presence and high energy is going to be trouble for Kane’s laid back style. I think BUSTA vs KRS and RAKIM vs KANE could’ve made more sense https://t.co/XcYq4WssiW — R.A. the Rugged Man (@RAtheRuggedMan) October 17, 2021

Rakim looking at the love KRS-ONE and Kane got knowing it should've been him out there #verzuz pic.twitter.com/nja5Wk5OW9 — Fighting Sentinels 24/7/365 (@Chicago_R_Us) October 18, 2021

At one point last year it looked as though Timbaland and Swizz would be able to get Rakim in a Verzuz with one of the emcees he’s been most compared to throughout his career.

In November 2020 the God emcee spoke to Chuck Creekmur, the CEO of AllHipHop, and explained that he had been thinking about the idea as the popularity of Verzuz grew, the competition between the pair is 30 years deep!

“You know, me and Kane go way back. Ever since 86, 87 after Kane came out, everybody kind of compared us to each other,” he recalled before stating why it has not happened yet. “If I wake up one day, and feel like it’s important to me and my career. I don’t know how Kane feels about it. You make decisions in your career and you try to stick to that.”

However, perhaps there was a disconnect as when Chuck spoke to Big Danny Kane in June he said although others wanted the Rakim Verzuz and he was down to do it, Rakim did not. Watch the full interview here.

Nevertheless, Rakim received his flowers in another form earlier this week as he was among those honored by the Hip Hop Museum of Washington DC. The 18th Letter was joined by rappers Kool Moe Dee, Kid Capri, Nice and Smooth, Pete Rock, Rakim, and more at a grand induction ceremony at the Ivy City Smoke House.