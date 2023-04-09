Ralo Celebrates Refusing To Cooperate In Massive Marijuana Bust With New Album “97 Months”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ralo has spoken from behind bars to discuss his growth in prison, what he has learned, and his upcoming project “97 Months.”

From within the confines of his prison cell, Atlanta rap icon Ralo is passionately discussing his upcoming music, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to his art, despite being incarcerated on federal drug charges.

Ralo was convicted and sentenced to 97 months in prison, following a 2018 arrest stemming from a massive marijuana trafficking operation.

Undeterred by his circumstances, he has continued to create new material, including his latest track “Street Honors,” featuring Jadakiss, and had announced his highly anticipated project, 97 Months, which was set for release on April 21st.

Both the single and the upcoming project were recorded entirely via phone, emphasizing Ralo’s resourcefulness and perseverance.

In discussing the inspiration behind his new project, Ralo had shared, “My biggest part about naming the project 97 Months is due to the fact that, that was my sentence and I didn’t get any charges reduced nor did I cooperate. I had no sentence reduction whatsoever and I just wanted to hold on to that.”

He continued to express how the project highlighted his personal growth during his time away from his family, friends, and freedom, adding, “Throughout these 97 months, I was able to really discover those that had my best interest at heart and love me for me.”

97 Months had follows Ralo’s 2021 release, Political Prisoner, which featured notable artists such as T.I., 2 Chainz, Jacquees, Mozzy, Bigga Rankin, Derez De’Shon, and Jessica Dime.