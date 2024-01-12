Ralo Reveals He’s Spent More Than $2 MILLION Since Prison Release

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ralo said he’s going to continue standing on black truck business.

Ralo has provided an update on his promise to restore the gifts he once bestowed upon those in his inner circle before he was incarcerated. On Thursday (January 11), Ralo spoke about his recent move to outfit all of his close connections with “Black Trucks” in a short post on Twitter (X). Along with the message in the tweet, Ralo shared a photo of the two newly purchased luxury SUVs, still with the bows on them, reminding fans of the promise he made last month.

“I told yawl I was going to buy everybody around me Maybachs and Black Trucks and I’m standing on that… #KingAkh,” he wrote in the tweet.

In a follow-up message on Facebook, Ralo revealed the sum of his purchases thus far while seemingly insinuating he had plans to exert even more of his buying power in the coming months.

“I spent 2 million dollars and I only been out 2 months,” he wrote in part. “Keep watching, ima show you how to get out and do what’s right. I told yawl I was going to buy everybody around me Maybachs & Black Trucks and I’m standing on it… #KingAkh”

Ralo had previously explained that the motivation for him to purchase vehicles for his loved ones stems from the authorities seizing many of the cars he bought for them in the past.

“The feds took my momma car, my girl car, all the gifted cars I gave the bro’s in the hood and every car I even had for myself,” Ralo wrote in the caption of an Instagram post. “Ima show the world how great I am, this the comeback for everybody that tried to turn me down. I swear by Allah Ima buy everybody around me Ah Maybach or ah Cadillac truck.”

After serving six years behind bars in connection to his 2018 conviction on federal drug charges, the Atlanta-bred rapper was released from prison last November.