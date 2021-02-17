Rap Community Planning A “Surprise” Birthday Party For Harry Belafonte

(AllHipHop News)
Sssshhhh…. Don’t tell anybody.
But the Hip-Hop community is planning a surprise birthday party for the iconic freedom fighter, humanitarian, and entertainer, Harry Belafonte in two weeks, and guess what … AllHipHop readers are invited!
At least, that is what the producers of this incredible night of tribute are hoping.
In a press release from The Gathering for Justice, an organization incredibly important to the Caribbean singer, this will be a party with a purpose.
Not only will it help usher in his 94th birthday, but it will also raise money for the nonprofit founded by Belafonte in 2005.
“The Gathering for Harry” will feature special welcomes, well wishes, performances, and appearances from rappers like Common, Chuck D, Ebro Darden, and Mysonne The General.
Other politicians and activists like Danny Glover, Rev. Al Sharpton, Diane Nash, Bernie & Jane Sanders, Stacey Abrams, Tamika D. Mallory, Roland Martin, Jackie Cruz, and Carmen Perez-Jordan, Aja Monet, and DJ Carisma are also invited.
There is a reason why so many are coming out. Harry Belafonte set the tone for modern art-ivism.
The EGOT was a confidant of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and extremely influential in bringing South African apartheid and helping to get Nelson Mandela released from jail.
As a legacy artist, he made history by making a historic Calypso album that would go on to sell more than one million copies.
The surprise live virtual party is set for Sunday, February 28th at 7:00 PM EST.