Rap Legend Grandmaster Caz Hosting Epic NYC Park Jam In Virtual Reality

(AllHipHop News)
Hip-Hop started out in the park, now it’s in Virtual Reality.
Tomorrow (February 20th) The East River Park/Amphitheater will recreate a classic New York City park jam, live in Altspace VR.
Presented by HiphopinVR.com, Fatbeats, AllHipHop.com, #GetSocial, Disorderly, Will 2 Win Media, and others, this one-of-a-kind event will take place monthly and feature various artists and DJs within the Hip-Hop community.
Hosted by Grandmaster Caz (of the Legendary Cold Crush Brothers), DoItAll (Lords Of The Underground), Edo. G and Fokis, the event will take you back in time, where you will experience what a NYC park jam was like in the 80’s.
Grandmaster Caz, DJ Eclipse (Sirius XM), DJ Lord Jazz (Lords Of The Underground), and DJ Grouch (Toronto Canada) will be spinning live Hip-Hop/Rap from the 80’s/90’s and now.
There will be special performances, contests, giveaways plus a live graffiti session to vibe out to while you mix and mingle with others, in Virtual Reality.
The Jam starts at 4:00 pm EST and will run till 8:00pm EST. You will need a Virtual Reality headset like an Oculus Quest 2 to be in the party but you can also watch live in 2D mode from your computer by creating an account at www.altvr.com.
If you are interested in promoting your brand or product at this event, contact [email protected] VR is the future and the future is now, see you there!