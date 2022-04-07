Rap Legend Kidd Creole From Grandmaster Flash & Furious Five Found Guilty of Manslaughter

Kidd Creole will be sentenced on May 4 and faces 25 years behind bars for the stabbing of a homeless man more than four years ago.

Kidd Creole was found guilty of first-degree manslaughter for stabbing a homeless man to death in 2017. The Manhattan Supreme Court jury reached their verdict just hours after lawyers presented their closing arguments on Wednesday (Apr. 6).

Kidd Creole encountered homeless John Jolly while walking through midtown Manhattan on his way to work on August 1, 2017. The two exchanged words before the former artist stabbed Jolly twice in the torso with a steak knife. He was taken to hospital where he died of his stab wounds shortly thereafter.

The next day, New York City police arrested Kidd Creole, whose real name is Nathaniel Glover, and charged him with second-degree murder. AllHipHop reported the rap pioneer and founding member of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five was arrested and held without bail back in August 2017.

During his police interview, Kidd Creole claimed he thought Jolly was trying to pick him up. “To tell the truth, I thought he was gay and because I thought he was gay, and he was saying that to me, ‘what’s up,’ I was thinking that he was thinking [that] I was gay,” Glover said. “So I was a little annoyed by that.

“He approached me. I got a little nervous,” Glover stated. “So then I tried to back up a little bit, and he moved forward, and then I just took the knife and stabbed him … I wish I never would have seen him. It’s all my fault, because I chose to stab him. I have to take responsibility for that.”

Kidd Creole has been held in the notorious Rikers Island jail complex since his arrest. He is expected to be sentenced on May 4 and faces and maximum of 25 years in prison.