Rapman & Netflix Release Trailer For All-Black Superhero Series “Supacell”  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rapman released the action-packed trailer for his upcoming Netflix sci-fi series set in South London, “Supacell.”

Netflix is giving fans a first look at Rapman’s upcoming all-Black superhero series, Supacell.

The six-part sci-fi drama premieres in June and centres on a group of ordinary South Londoners who develop superpowers. Their new abilities make them targets of the powerful agency that created them.

“The deeper theme of the show is love,” Rapman revealed in a behind-the-scenes video last year. One of the group must bring them all together to save the love of his life before it’s too late.

“I always get asked why I’ve done a superhero show. People don’t know that I love the genre,” Rapman explained in last year’s teaser. “Growing up in South London, I never really saw anything that made me think, ‘Yeah, this could happen where we’re from’. Now, when you watch Supacell, you’re actually gonna think: ‘You know what? That probably could happen, you know’.”

Meanwhile, Rapman, showrunner, creator and lead director of the six-part series launched an initiative to help Black creatives break into the TV industry. The “Supacell Six” scheme founded by Rapman, New Wave and Netflix provides the candidates the opportunity to develop skills in their chosen fields, with access to experts, courses and shadowing crew.

The multihyphenate rapper, producer, director and screenwriter gained initial success and caught the eye of Roc Nation with his viral three-part web series Shiro’s Story. After signing with Jay-Z’s entertainment agency, Rapman made his directorial debut with the musical crime drama Blue Story in 2019. The South Londoner discussed the movie with AllHipHop.com back in 2020. Watch the interview here.