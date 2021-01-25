Rapper 18veno Shot Dead Aged 19

(AllHipHop News)
Rising rapper 18veno has been shot dead.
The 19-year-old musician, real name Paul Harts, was pronounced dead at the Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, South Carolina, on Saturday.
He was one of three teenagers shot and killed in the area on Saturday night, although police don’t believe the homicides were connected.
A York County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the shootings is ongoing, but no arrests had been made as of press time.
18veno dropped his debut project Pablo in 2020 and cited Jeezy, Yo Gotti, and Gucci Mane as his biggest musical influences.
Speaking to Lyrical Lemonade last year, he had said he wanted to spread the name of South Carolina rappers, explaining: “We ain’t on like we’re supposed to be, yet. It’s up to us at this point—it’s up to the artists that SC has right now. I wanna be one of the ones that helps put us on at a worldwide level.”