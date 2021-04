40 Cal has revealed his daughter has gone missing from Buffalo University, and he needs help finding her.

Rapper 40 Cal is calling upon the hip-hop community to help him find his missing daughter.

The Harlem, New York-bred rapper took to his social media accounts to alert his fans about the crisis.

“My daughter Saniyya is missing out of Buffalo University …. anyone with any helpful info hit my dm, any other matters respectfully don’t contact me!” the rapper said.

A variety of rappers, ranging from JR Writer and Westside Gunn to TSU Surf rallied around the battle rapper’s Call for help by alerting their sizable followings, asking everyone to keep their eyes open for Saniyya.

40 Cal, a former member of Dipset is also offering up a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to the safe return of Saniyya.