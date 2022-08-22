Afroman Blasts Ohio Police After House Is Raided In Donald Trump-Like “Witch Hunt”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The rapper compared the botched raid to a witch hunt and said he was targeted because of his music.

Rapper Afroman, the voice behind the early 2000s hit weed anthem “Because I Got High,” was believed to be housing narcotics in his Ohio residence, prompting the sheriff’s department in his town to raid his home.

According to TMZ, the Adams County Sheriff’s Department raided his home on Sunday, August 21st. Witnesses say the officers burst on the property with their firearms out and shouting orders … but he was not home.

Instead, the chart-topper, whose real name is Joseph Edgar Foreman, was out of town, visiting the city of Chicago.

His neighbors notified him about the raid and sent him video and photos of the police activity.

The 48-year-old cannabis smoker claims he was being profiled because of the content of his music.

AllHipHop.com reported that the performer retired from “doing shows” after he was arrested for smacking a woman on stage at one of his concerts in 2015.

On his official Facebook page, Afroman announced he would continue recording music and shooting videos, but his days of hitting the stage are apparently over.

In part, he wrote about having a particular clause put in his performance contracts, demanding “security watch stage and politely discourage anyone from jumping on stage.” But that did not happen.

He said federal agencies like the IRS and DEA were constantly hounding him, and so when the security detail was not set up, he became “frustrated,” and those pressures “busted” his “pipes to the point where,” as he confessed to his fans, “I have disrespected another human being twice.”

Seven years later, Afroman is back in the headlines, but he really didn’t do anything this time. The sheriff’s department found no evidence of drugs.

He said, despite all his songs about getting lifted, only a jar of hemp and a vape pen was found.

Outraged about this incident, he took to social media again.

Afroman posted on Instagram, “One time my house got burglarize while I was on tour. For home insurance purposes I tried to fill out a police report. The cop came out three days later he told me they was really busy. He took my report. I would call every day and see if there was any progress being made. The Adams County sheriff department threaten to arrest me for checc-ing up on the case too frequently.”

“I excepted the fact that the police department is not necessary here to protect and serve me a blacc man in America so I just took my loss and never called back,” he continued. “Now here they are kicc-ing in my door looking for weapons of mass destruction and 100,000,000 pounds of weed lol wow Donald Trump calls these investigations witchhunts.”

The law enforcement agency has not commented on the raid.