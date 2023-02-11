Rapper AKA Fatally Shot In South Africa

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

South African rapper AKA was shot and killed just a few weeks before he was scheduled to release a new album.

South African rapper AKA died in a shooting in his home country on Friday (February 10).

According to multiple reports, AKA and an unidentified man were shot and killed outside of a restaurant in Durban. Police haven’t determined a motive for the shooting.

“I can confirm that two men were killed and one of them is a well-known rapper,” police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said, per New24. “Police will not be releasing any names of the victims yet until a full investigation is completed.”

AKA, whose real name was Kiernan Forbes, suffered multiple gunshot wounds. ALS paramedic Garrith Jamieson talked to TimesLIVE about what happened when medical help arrived at the scene.

“On arrival, paramedics met total chaos and a scene where two men, believed to be in their late 30s, sustained multiple gunshot wounds,” Jamieson said. “Paramedics assisted the men and unfortunately the first male had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and showed no signs of life and was declared deceased at the scene.”

Paramedics found the second victim in critical condition. They were unable to save him.

AKA was scheduled to release a new album titled Mass Country on February 24. He worked with artists such as Burna Boy and Nasty C during his career.

The late rapper is survived by his daughter Kairo.