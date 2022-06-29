Rapper Big Boi And Wife End Their Marriage

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Atlanta rapper Big Boi, one half of the iconic group OutKast, has ended his two-decade-long marriage to Sherlita Patton.

According to TMZ, the two are calling it quits.

Big Boi is said to have filed for divorce in April, and the couple filed the final divorce decree last month.

The court documents revealed that the two were already separated and had not been living together for some time.

In 2016, the two agreed on a postnuptial agreement. The celebrity Hip-Hop couple, who were “goals” for so many, have divided their assets and debt.

They have also entered into a confidential settlement for other marriage-related details that the two may have had outstanding — agreeing to keep their finances private and out of the prying public’s eyes.

Both Big Boi, whose real name is Antwon Patton and Patton, agreed not to be messy, saying neither party would make threats of “injury, maltreating, molesting, harassing, harming, or abusing” the other in any way.

The two have been trying to make it work for years.

In 2013, AllHipHop.com reported the two were separated, and Patton filed for divorce, saying the marriage was “irretrievably broken.” At the time, she was seeking alimony, attorney’s fees, sole custody of their younger child, child support, and a fair allocation of marital property.

Now the divorce is real.

In his filing almost three months ago, the ATLien said he believes there is “no reasonable hope of reconciliation.”

It seems like it is a done deal now.