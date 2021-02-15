Rapper BO$$ Suffers From A Stroke; Family Launches GoFundMe

(AllHipHop News)
All prayers are going out to 90s recording artist BO$$.
According to a GoFundme page set up by the “Laws of a Boss” fundraising team, the Def Jam West rapper suffered from a stroke and is in need of support.
The Detroit femcee released her debut album Born Gangstaz in 1993, which hit the Billboard Top R&B/ Hip-Hop Albums at number 3.
Signed by Russell Simmons, BO$$ was the first woman to be released on the label, and can boast that her singles “Deeper” and “Recipe of a Hoe,” landed in the number one spot on the Billboard Hot Rap Tracks chart.
For all purposes, she ushered in a new identity for the female rapper — just as tough as the guys she rocked the mic with.
However, recently her health has been challenged. In May 2011, BO$$ made the public aware that she needed a new kidney because of severe renal disease.
Six years later, the original female rapper put on by DJ Quik suffered a stroke and seizure. To this day, she has not received the proper support to save her life.
Now, her family and friends are asking for the support of her fans.
A costly ask, the idea is that through crowdfunding she might receive the $15,000 for a procedure to help her during these trying times. The procedure is a prerequisite for her to be eligible for a kidney transplant in the future.
As of this publishing, her GoFundMe has a total of less than $1,500.