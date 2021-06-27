Rapper Casanova Thankful For Gervonta Davis After Boxer’s Latest Victory

Gervonta Davis gave a huge look to incarcerated rapper Casanova last night after his fight – and it did not go on noticed.

“Tank” sent Barrios to the canvas two times in the eighth round and ended the fight in the 11th round with a TKO, to claim the WBO Super Lightweight championship belt.

Immediately following his victory, Thank threw on a t-shirt adorned with Casanova’s face and the words “Free Casanova.”

Cas is one of Gervonta’s biggest fans and supporters. The rapper walked the Baltimore boxer into the ring with Lil Baby before his victory against Yuriorkis Gamboa in December of 2019.

They were also seen partying together after Tank’s crushing defeat of Leo Santa Cruz on October 31, 2020.

So It should come as no surprise that Tank would show support to the incarcerated rapper, who was locked up in December of 2020 for allegedly wreaking havoc with a New York-based gang.

Casanova is currently being held in jail without bond for allegedly racketeering with a subset of the Blood’s called the United Gorilla Stone Nation.

Despite his legal problems, Casanova said he bet $20,000 on his friend for the match. And afterwards, the embattled rapper thanked Tank for his unwavering support.

I got 20K on Gervonta Davis. If you know you know! — CASANOVA (@CASANOVA_2X) June 23, 2021

Tank’s gesture lit up Twitter, which was flooded with #freecasanova hashtags immediately following the fight.

Tank with the #FreeCasanova shirt — 🇬🇾 Enigma☥ic 𓂀 (@thatsaking) June 27, 2021

Tank had on a free @CASANOVA_2X shirt #freeCasanova — MOST 🇬🇾🇬🇾 HATED (@Shalikjay) June 27, 2021