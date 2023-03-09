Rapper Charlie Whop Allegedly Murdered In New Orleans Streets

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

New Orleans rapper Charlie Whop was murdered during a horrific shooting in Seventh Ward on Wednesday, Mar. 8.

The fatal shooting took place in the middle of the afternoon, around 4:30 p.m., on North Broad Street and St. Bernard Avenue, WDSU reported.

Police did not share the name of the person killed during the incident, but the “Magnolia Shorty” rapper’s identity was confirmed by a close friend and collaborator, Hot Boy Ronald, shortly after.

Fans have taken to social media to share their condolences.

Twitter user MarkelB wrote, “Rest up Charlie Whop 🙏🏾⚜️”

Rest up Charlie Whop 🙏🏾⚜️ — DeeB (@MarkelB_) March 9, 2023

“Damn me & Charlie whop was cellys in OPP like 2yrs ago, real OG, I know whop f##### up!” another person tweeted.

Damn me & Charlie whop was cellys in OPP like 2yrs ago, real OG, I know whop f##### up ! — BIGBATRICiïo (@P_r_o_d) March 9, 2023

One person said she accidentally found out that the rapper was dead, just randomly cruising through the city.

“Drove up on a murder scene today and just so happen its Charlie Whop, that was crazy,” Brandy Johnson wrote.

Drove up on a murder scene today and just so happen its Charlie Whop,that was crazy — Brandy Johnson (@SweetLikeBran) March 9, 2023

Following up her traumatic post with, “Rip Charlie Whop.”

Rip Charlie Whop 🙏🏽 — Brandy Johnson (@SweetLikeBran) March 9, 2023

The artist also had an impact on the community, particularly with kids when they did well. One person, who went by the name Khaotic Kell, wrote, “On break and see Charlie Whop got killed…. I remember getting rich off him every report card, and when I got the highest leap score at Edwards and all they gave me was a bike he gave me $500….”

On break and see Charlie Whop got killed….



I remember getting rich off him every report card, and when I got the highest leap score at Edwards and all they gave me was a bike he gave me $500…. — Khaotic ⚜️ (@KhaoticKell_) March 9, 2023

AllHipHop.com sends its condolences to the family and friends of this Hip-Hop legend.