Rapper Charlie Whop Allegedly Murdered In New Orleans Streets

New Orleans rapper Charlie Whop was murdered during a horrific shooting in Seventh Ward on Wednesday, Mar. 8.
The fatal shooting took place in the middle of the afternoon, around 4:30 p.m., on North Broad Street and St. Bernard Avenue, WDSU reported.
Police did not share the name of the person killed during the incident, but the “Magnolia Shorty” rapper’s identity was confirmed by a close friend and collaborator, Hot Boy Ronald, shortly after.
Fans have taken to social media to share their condolences.
Twitter user MarkelB wrote, “Rest up Charlie Whop 🙏🏾⚜️”
“Damn me & Charlie whop was cellys in OPP like 2yrs ago, real OG, I know whop f##### up!” another person tweeted.
One person said she accidentally found out that the rapper was dead, just randomly cruising through the city.
“Drove up on a murder scene today and just so happen its Charlie Whop, that was crazy,” Brandy Johnson wrote.
Following up her traumatic post with, “Rip Charlie Whop.”
The artist also had an impact on the community, particularly with kids when they did well. One person, who went by the name Khaotic Kell, wrote, “On break and see Charlie Whop got killed…. I remember getting rich off him every report card, and when I got the highest leap score at Edwards and all they gave me was a bike he gave me $500….”
