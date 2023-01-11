Rapper Cordae And Naomi Osaka Announce Baby On The Way

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

One of Hip-Hop’s favorite couples are expecting a sweet addition to their family.

Rapper Cordae is expecting a baby with tennis star, Naomi Osaka.

After three years of dating, the two are set to welcome a bundle of joy. Osaka made the announcement on her Instagram on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The 25-year-old posted a picture of the couple’s baby’s ultrasound on her social media with the caption, “Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023.”

On a second slide, she wrote, “The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” she wrote.

“I realize that life is so short and I don’t take any moments for granted, every day is a new blessing and adventure. I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘that’s my mom,’ haha,” Osaka continued.

The Black and Japanese athlete says she will return to tennis after the child is born, adding, “2023 will be a year that’ll be full of lessons for me and I hope I’ll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I’ll be at Aus 2024. Love you all infinitely.”

Ending her note with, “I don’t think there’s a perfectly correct path to take in life, but I always felt that if you move forward with good intentions, you’ll find your way eventually.”

The two started dating in 2019.

Best of luck to the soon-to-be parents.