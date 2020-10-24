Rapper Eve Lines Up Heavyweights For New Podcast

(AllHipHop News)
Grammy-winning rapper Eve has partnered with BBC Sounds for her first-ever podcast.
“Constantly Evolving” will see the star welcome guests including fellow musicians Paloma Faith and producer Swizz Beatz, who will explore the importance of life lessons and share their tips for making it to the top.
The show will feature the “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” hitmaker and her subjects detailing their career lows, too, and the failures that have helped shape them.
“I’m so excited to be joining the BBC for my first podcast, talking to some incredible people from all walks of life and learning along the way with the listeners,” Eve said.
The “Constantly Evolving” podcast is set to debut “in the coming weeks”, according to a press release.