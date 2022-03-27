Members of the U.S. militia may be linked to the killing of a No Limit Muskegon Boys gang member and friend of G Herbo in early 2021.

Members of the United States militia may be linked to the killing of a No Limit Muskegon Boys gang member in early 2021.

The deceased was an associate of Chicago rapper G-Herbo, and his murderer used a gun sold to him by one of the soldiers.

According to NBC 5, the handgun used to kill Gregory Jackson III at Studio Nineteen barbershop on January 28th, 2021, was traced to a trio of U.S. soldiers at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, who had an illicit gun racket with Chicago’s underworld.

The firearm was a .40-caliber Glock, and law enforcement connected the gun to the three men by matching the firearm’s serial number to one of the guns the soldiers are accused of selling.

The Feds reported another Glock, reportedly linked to the same cache of weapons, wounded seven people and killed one man at a mass shooting during a party in the 2500 block of West 79th Street on March 11th, 2021.

Law enforcement suspects that this shooting was gang-related also.

One of the three soldiers accused of selling the guns was Brandon Miller a former Chicago resident. Along with Jarius Brunson and DeMarcus Adams, the three men conspired to buy more than 90 guns at stores along the Tennessee-Kentucky border, near the Fort Campbell base.

There is a Federal gun trafficking conspiracy case against them in Nashville, TN. The evidence is mounting against the soldiers.

Prosecutors claim the empty gun cases discovered in Clarksville, Tennessee, correlated with the guns recovered by the Chicago police in the two killings.

The military base where Miller currently lives is in the town of Clarksville.

Federal agents testified that Miller would get an order. Then, other soldiers would buy the guns for him. He would smuggle them to his connection in Chicago after he received them.

Miller has been held without bail in jail since May 14th, 2021, two months after the last shooting. Miller’s co-defendants were arrested also but released on bail.

A trial is still pending.

G Herbo talked about Jackson’s death shortly after his brazen murder.

“SHORTY ALL I KNOW IS YOU!! FROM THE F###### CRADLE 2 THE GRAVE LITERALLY! AS IM WRITING THIS CAPTION TWIN I AIN’T EVEN DROPPING TEARS CUZ 4 WHAT WE ALWAYS BEEN STRONGER TOGETHER & YOU STILL WITH ME RIGHT NOW.. I FEEL YOU!” G Herbo said. “I DREAMT ABOUT YOU IMMEDIATELY & WHEN I DID I DIDN’T EVEN UNDERSTAND IT TOOK ME A COUPLE DAYS & IM STILL UNDERSTANDING MORE BUT RN I GET A CLEARER PICTURE… YOU KNOW HOW WE LIVE & YOU KNOW HOW WE PLAY.. NUN ELSE TO SAY.. IT BE SO KRAZY HOW I RYHME EVERY TIME I WRITE A CAPTION DAMN NEAR CUZ THIS S### NEVER PRACTICED! LOL I KNOW YOU 1 N#### THAT WANT THE BEST FOR ME & WANT THE BEST OUT OF ME!!!! IM TRYING TO BE MY BEST RN LIL BRO & ITS HARD BUT IM TRYINGGGGGGGG FOLKS!!