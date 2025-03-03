Rapper Jordan Stephens Calls Out “Star Wars” Producers Over Dreadlock Demand

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jordan Stephens turned down a role in *Andor* after producers allegedly asked him to cut his dreadlocks for a single scene. The British rapper and actor, known for *Rogue One*, shared on TikTok that he was excited to reprise his role—until the request came. “That’s six years of hair growth,” he said. Instead, he suggested wearing a helmet, but producers dismissed it as unrealistic. “Andor returns April 22 on Disney+.

Jordan Stephens declined a chance to reprise his role in the Star Wars universe after producers allegedly asked him to cut his dreadlocks for a single scene.

The British rapper and actor, best known as one-half of the Hip-Hop duo Rizzle Kicks, revealed on TikTok that he was offered an appearance in Andor, the Disney+ prequel series to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

The opportunity excited him—until he realized it came with a catch.

“I was asked to be in a season of Andor, I don’t know which one,” Jordan Stephens shared in his video. “My character from Rogue One, Corporal Stordan Tonc, he was going to come back. I was like wow, that’s mad exciting.”

However, the excitement quickly faded when a request from the production team made him rethink his decision.

“A week before the shoot, they were like, ‘Can we see what you look like?’ I sent them a picture and they were like, ‘Can you cut off your dreadlocks?’” Stephens recalled.

For the 33-year-old, the request was out of the question.

“This is what they asked me to do, for one scene. Obviously, that’s ridiculous. That’s like six years of hair growth, I’m not cutting it off for one scene.”

In an attempt to find a compromise, Jordan Stephens suggested an alternative.

“What’s even more funny is I said, ‘Why can’t I just wear a helmet like I did in Rogue One?’ and they went, ‘We don’t think it would be realistic,’” he said. “A reality where we’re fighting slugs with laser guns but wearing a helmet is too far. Nice.”

The alleged demand ultimately led to his decision to step away from the project. Stephens did not specify whether the request to alter his hairstyle was tied to continuity concerns or other creative directives from the show’s producers.

While Andor continues its critically acclaimed run, Stephens remains focused on his music and acting career outside the galaxy far, far away.

The second season of Andor is set to premiere on Disney+ on April 22.