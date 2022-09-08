Rapper Kamaiyah Arrested On Gun Charges

Oakland rapper Kamaiyah has been arrested at an airport for carrying a firearm.
On Wednesday, August 31st, the artist was attempting to catch a plane to Oakland from Burbank. While going through security, TSA agents said inside of her purse, they found a fully loaded .380 semi-automatic pistol.
The femcee was booked at the Hollywood Burbank Airport by Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority Police and charged with felony weapon possession, and held with a $70,000 bail. The independent artist has since posted bond.
According to TMZ, the agents pulled an arrest warrant for Kamaiyah from a 2019 incident where she is accused of shooting a round in a movie screening room inside of a Burbank condominium complex.
Guns are a part of her image and the marketing of her latest project. The Deluxe edition of “Divine Timing,” her latest album, features Kamaiyah with two pistols on the cover art.
A spokesperson for the Burbank Police Department said on Wednesday, Sept. 7, ”Ms. Johnson was detained by TSA in the passenger screening area of the airport after an agent located a loaded handgun inside of a purse she had in her possession.”
“Police responded, rendered the weapon safe, and placed Ms. Johnson under arrest,” it continued. “It was also discovered there was a warrant for Ms. Johnson’s arrest stemming from a 2019 investigation in Burbank of a negligently-discharged firearm inside a movie theater of a local condominium complex. She was booked and held on $70,000 bail, but has since bonded out of custody.”