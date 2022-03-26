Ksoo gets indicted by a grand jury for first-degree murder for two cases and the CEO of his label says he will put the money up for his bond.

A grand jury has indicted rapper Ksoo for first-degree murder in two cases.

The artist, whose real name is Hakeem Robinson, is alleged to have killed Adrian Gainer (aka Bibby) in February 2019 and Charles McCormick (aka Lil Buck) in January 2020.

Police believe the Jacksonville native murdered the two men during separate gang-related events.

Ksoo has been in on locked in Duval County jail for close to two years ago in September 2020, after being charged with Buck’s death earlier in the year.

The rapper’s record label, Cinematic Music Group, stepped up to pay his bond, but while he was in jail, law enforcement hit him with a charge for Bibby’s death in 2019.

They alleged that Ksoo shot Bibby at the Hilltop Village Apartments on West 45th Street.

A week before the indictment for the two murders, Ksoo appeared for a bond hearing in a Duval Court. The question of who was going to cough up a $4 million bond to get him out of jail was raised.

Ksoo’s lawyers wanted the rapper’s bond lowered. Ksoo told the judge that he had no income because he was incarcerated.

The prosecution played his 2021 song and video “Been Dead,” where Ksoo brags about killing people to further justify the high bond.

Cinematic Music Group boss CEO Jonny Shipes was willing to put up some money towards the hefty bond before the indictment came down.

Abdul Robinson Jr, Ksoo’s brother, was also indicted for first-degree murder for one of the men. The two men’s father, Abdul Robinson Sr., is charged with being an accessory to at least one of the crimes.

This story is developing.