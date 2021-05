The “Come Outside” rapper is in critical condition one year and a half after getting shot in his neck.

Chicago native Lil Reese’s team is asking fans to keep the “Come Outside” rapper in prayer after a video has been circulated with blood streaming from his head.

This is not his first time being shot, and this time does not seem as dangerous as the December 2018 assault. One year and a half ago, the rapper took to social media to explain that he was shot in his neck.

“Can’t believe i was just in hospital could’ve die from gettin shot in neck I’m just bless to be here around this time Biggest Blessin Gift to still be here with my family fans all people who love me cant wait til my 🗣 fully back thats my gift 🙏🏽”

According to his team, the most recent bullet grazed his face — skimming his eye. Rumors are circulating that he had tried to steal someone’s car and they were not having it at all. In fact, took offense to the attempted carjacking and followed him to square up.

The video that shows him bleeding, will surely be used in this case should it go to trial and someone is held accountable for the shooting. One man on it is denying that he tried to steal the car. People are saying the rapper’s name. The clip also shows emergency first-responders trying to help him at the scene of the crime.

Chicago PD has shared that two other people were shot. There was one 20-year-old that was shot in the knee and a 27-year-old shot in critical condition after being excessively shot in his body.

His team has asked fans via the manager’s private social media account to keep him lifted.

We are praying.