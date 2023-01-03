Rapper Logic Announces New Baby On New Year’s Day

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Seems like baby number two is on the way for this DMV Emcee.

Maryland rapper Logic has announced some great news to his fans. He will become a father for the second time, revealing his wife Brittney Noell is pregnant.

The news came on New Year’s Day, with the couple posting a video on social media of the doctor during an ultrasound on Noell’s plump belly. On his Instagram, he captions the post, “Happy New Baby!”

The music bed was provided by Logic, whose real name is Sir Robert Bryson Hall II. Paired with the intimate moment was his 2020 song “Hit My Line” from the No Pressure album.

As the song’s chorus echoes, “Today’s a good day, good day, good day.”

Celebrity friends, fans, and family sent the two warm wishes, celebrating with the growing family. TV star and producer Lena Waithe commented, “Amazing!!! Congrats y’all.”

Fellow rapper Project Pat wrote, “Congratulations.” In one day, the post received over a quarter million likes, sharing nothing but positive vibes to the unborn babe.

Noell posted the same video, writing in her caption, “Baby Hall #2 coming 2023🤍.”

The couple has been married for a little over three years, joining in holy matrimony in September 2019. They had their first baby in July 2020, according to Page Six.

The new baby, whose gender has not been revealed, will be a welcomed addition.