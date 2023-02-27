Rapper Maino Chokes Blogger After Practical Joke Goes Wrong 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Maino shows us you can take the rapper out the hood, but can’t take the hood out the rapper.

Most people know that Brooklyn rapper Maino is no one to play with. However, one social media blogger didn’t get the note and tried to test one of Hip-Hop’s most stamped gangstas in the game.

YouTuber Buba100x pulled up on Maino during an event and asked him for an interview.

Footage circulating with International Drill Music on social media shows the “Hi Hater” chart-topper stopped to show love, but Buba100x wanted more than just a few quotes. He was pushing for a moment.

“I can’t borrow your chain?” the social media influencer asked.

“You want to borrow my chain? Maino, whose chain features a female loved one, replied.

“Yeah, let me borrow it. Let me put on your chain so I can see how it feels to have on a chain,” Buba100x said.

“Now you just chatting,” Maino said, placing his hand on his shoulders with a gentle squeeze as a warning. “I gave you your time.”

Buba100x did not heed the warning.

He said, “Aiight … quick question: On the scale of 1 to 10, how badly do you think I could beat your a##.”

Immediately, the former Bedstuy street dude grabbed him by his neck and pushed him down. As the prankster lies lying on the ground, another video captures Maino saying, “I just told you. It’s not just for the video. Don’t play with me.”