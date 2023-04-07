Rapper Nelly Launches New Spirit Called ‘MoShine’ In New Flavors

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Artist starts a new business that combines two worlds he lives in.

Multi-Grammy award-winning rapper Nelly is breaking into the adult beverage industry with his spirit brand, MoShine. The “Country Grammar” chart-topper joins artist-turned-mogul like Sean “Diddy” Combs, Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

Announced via a news release, the spirit, which is a triple-distilled moonshine, promises to blend two of his worlds: Hip-Hop and Country music. The name for the brand nods at his home state of Missouri’s abbreviation, MO.

“I’m taking a country tradition and mixing it up for everyone to enjoy,” the rapper says about the venture.

The St. Louis rapper partnered with the award-winning Piedmont Distillers.

According to the release, MoShine will have two flavors: peach and passion fruit.

Nelly’s signature drink that he makes with the Peach version of the beverage mixed with Red Bull. This drink he calls “the Fix.”

He continued about the product, “Where I come from, we work hard and play harder, and I want my fans to be able to reach for MoShine anytime they’re ready to get the party started.”

MoShine is now available to order online at DrinkMoShine.com.