A Beverly Hills doctor is trying to push up on a rap icon for unpaid doctor bills.

Veteran rapper Pepa from the legendary group Salt N’ Pepa is getting sued by one of her nonessential surgical doctors. Reports have recently emerged, stating that the “Push It” artist owes over $1/2 million in unpaid plastic surgery work.

According to Radar Online, Dr. David Sayah from the notable Beverly Hills business, The Sayah Institute, wants his money for re-shaping, sculpting, and fixing her botched body. He has even filed a lien in the amount of $676,765 against a lawsuit she has currently fighting with the ride-sharing supergiant, Uber.

The lien will allow Sayah to get his money from Pepa (or somebody) provided she receives a judgment from Uber for a car crash she was in while riding one of their vehicles.

While breaking down all that goes into having a mid-six-figure bill with his establishment he listed that he worked to remove injections and implants that other doctors put into her body.

Now, this lien may not go so easy.

Pepa has previously sued Sayah. Back in 2019, after her visit with him, she took him to court for alleged negligence.

During the Uber car crash, the biopolymer material in her butt and hips were pushed out of whack. He was supposed to have fixed everything but according to Pep … didn’t. She claims that he made the implants worse and convinced her to get smaller ones, that he would put in.