Rapper Skyzoo Narrates Fox Sports Produced Documentary On Jackie Robinson

The movie helps to showcase other sides of one of America’s greatest heros.

According to Fox Sports, a new film is set to drop about one of the American sport’s most prolific athletes, Jackie Robinson.

Entitled “Jackie Robinson: Get to the Bag,” the movie has been labeled as an “Immersive Hip Hop Documentary” that will break down the icon in ways that are far “beyond baseball.”

Brooklyn-based rapper, Skyzoo lends his voice as the narrator of the film. The documentary is set to stream on FS1 on Wednesday, October 12th, and will be executively produced by Two-Time World Series Champion and Six-Time All-Star Mookie Betts, co-produced by Propagate and MLB, and directed by Victorious De Costa.

The almost two-minute trailer explains how Robinson’s story is greater than his breaking the color barrier.

Lyrically, Skyzoo makes magic on the screen. In the promotional clip of the movie, you hear his voice spit facts that history books often leave out, speaking from Robinson’s perspective.

The filmmakers say, “film blends the lyrical narrative of Brooklyn-based rapper Skyzoo and the voices of multiple generations to celebrate Robinson’s extraordinary life and legacy, shedding new light on the Hall of Famer’s journey from the baseball diamond to prominence in corporate America.”

The graphics, combined with vintage images and a baseball jersey embroidered with Robinson’s 42, make the doc seem as beautiful as it is informative.

“Jackie Robinson: Get to the Bag” also includes conversational interviews with Mookie Betts, Candice Wiggins, Alex Rodriguez, Dr. Ilyasah Shabazz, Angelika Beener, and Peter Dreier, “along with commentary from current MLB superstars and the newest generation of fans.”

Are you tuning in?