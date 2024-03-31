Community Rallies Behind Teacher Drippin’ Honey Who Was Fired Over Rap Career

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A teacher found herself at the crossroads between her educational career and her passion for Hip-Hop, leading to a national conversation on personal expression in professional settings.

A former educator at Taylor Preparatory High School in metro Detroit, known in the Hip-Hop world as Drippin’ Honey, claims she was fired from her teaching position due to her music career and social media presence.

Drippin’ Honey, born Domonique Brown, who had been dedicated to the profession for seven years, faced backlash from a parent complaint, which ultimately led to the school’s decision to terminate her employment.

“Nobody even knew I was a rapper until the parent kept continuously complaining,” Drippin’ Honey told WXYZ during an interview.

Drippin’ Honey’s dual passion for teaching and music collided when she declined the school administration’s ultimatum to delete her profanity-laced online music content.

“They say erase all your content. That was the ultimatum. Respectfully, I can’t do that,” Drippin’ Honey recounted, highlighting the predicament she faced in choosing between her burgeoning rap career and her commitment to education.

Despite the setback, she remained confident in her role as a positive influence on her students, further evidenced by the music video for her latest single, “Drippin 101,” filmed with students on her final day.

“My mind and my heart was telling me two things… I couldn’t see myself like giving up my other passion just because somebody didn’t like it,” Drippin’ Honey said of her decision.

The incident sparked a wave of community support, with over 200 parents and students rallying behind Brown.

“Bruh if this was my teacher I would’ve stayed in highschool,” one supporter said, while another added: “She got all the dads going to parent teacher conferences for the first time ever!”

Christina Lynn, a parent, expressed her disappointment, stating, “As a parent, we long for teachers who support our children and who inspire them, and she was one of those teachers. So, I’m really truly disappointed.”

This sentiment echoed the frustration and sense of loss felt by many who saw the rapping teacher as more than just an educator but as a mentor and inspiration.

Drippin’ Honey is considering legal action, believing her firing constitutes discrimination.