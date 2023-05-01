Rapper Tsu Surf’s Mother Calls For Tsu’sday Fast

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Fans are up to not eat every Tuesday until September 12.

The mother of rapper Tsu Surf is calling for his fans and supporters to pause once a week in honor of her son, hoping that the positive vibrations will help her him return home quicker.

A spiritual family, his mother posted on social media the heralding call to believers to fast every Tuesday until the fall on behalf of the “What Changed” recording artist.

She posted on Instagram, “If you know what fasting does. Join us as we go on a Tsu’sday fast every Tuesday starting May 2nd ending September 12th The devil has no win here. Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.”

Health Hildegard said, “Because spirituality is deeply personal, there are no ‘one-size-fits-all’ personal spiritual benefits of fasting.”

Many hopped into her comments and said they were open to fasting.

“I’m down what are we fasting from?” one said.

Another person wrote, “We already won!!! Let’s claim it NOWWW.”

“I’m in !!! My grandma would tell us “ For where two or three are gathered in my name, there am I among them … Matthew 18:20,” Yeerrrleish wrote, quoting one of the scriptures.

Likewise, Callme__bleu went spiritual and wrote, “God said For where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them!!! I’m in my WAR CLOSET with YOU mama!”

Many, like his Gun Titles brother Tay Roc, just want him to come home.

“FREE U SOON KID! Miss My Dawggggg,” the Baltimore rapper said.

AllHipHop.com reported the Justice Department released a statement sharing the battle rapper, whose real name is Rahjon Cox, pled guilty to racketeering conspiracy charges and possessing firearms and ammunition as a convicted felon.

Tsu Surf is one of the most talented battle rappers in the game. He is also celebrated and respected as a commercial rapper, having songs with Chris Brown, Mozzy, Nipsey Hussle, and many more.