Rapper YK Osiris Offers To Pay Funeral Expenses For 14-Year-Old, After Amusement Park Accident

Rapper YK Osiris wants to step up to help the family of a 14-year-old Missouri teen who died after falling from an amusement ride on Thursday, Mar. 24 by paying got his funeral. The artist even tapped his Instagram followers to get in touch with the deceased’s loved ones.

According to News 4, Tyre Sampson met his untimely demise when he slipped out of his seat on a 430ft free-fall ride, crashing down to a bustling Orlando street in the city’s tourist district. The ride, which was not that far from Disney World, is said to have been as tall as the Statue of Liberty.

He took to his Insta-Story, posting a screenshot of a news clip about the incident, with the caption, “If anybody knows his family, tell them to DM me because I want to pay for his funeral costs.”

The young man’s father Yarnell Sampson has already reached out to attorney Ben Crump for representation. The lawyer’s office says that the family is “shocked and heartbroken at the loss of their son.”

“This young man was the kind of son everyone hopes for — an honor roll student, an aspiring athlete, and a kind-hearted person who cared about others,” Crump said in a statement.

He also asked for the community to lift up this family during this time of bereavement.

“Please join me in sending prayers to the family of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson as they go through the unthinkable loss of their son — an honor roll student, aspiring athlete, and kind-hearted person who cared about others,” he tweeted.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office and the state Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the agency that regulates amusement rides in Florida outside of the major theme parks, said the investigation is ongoing, declining to give any other statement to the public.