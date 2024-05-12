Mother’s Day: Lil Meech Takes His Mom To Strip Club, Diddy Mourns Kim Porter

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Stars including Diddy, Rich The Kid, Rick Ross, Kim Kardashian and Snow Tha Product have been celebrating Mother’s Day.

Diddy paid tribute to all the special females in his life in a touching social media post on Sunday. In one post, Diddy expressed his love for Kim Porter, the mother of his King Combs, Jessie James, D’Lila Combs and Quincy Brown.

“HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY KIM! We miss you! We love you! And today we celebrate you! Love you!” Diddy wrote.

In another post, Diddy celebrated Sarah Chapman, who gave birth to his kid Chance Combs. He also gave some love to Misa Hylton, the mother of Justin Combs as well as his own mother, Janice Combs.

Rick Ross took some time out from dragging Drake and beefing with Game to show some love to the woman who brought him into the world. “My one and only,” he wrote under a photograph of his mother.

Rich The Kid was feeling generous and offered up some cash to any single mothers in need with a cash giveaway with, “Any single Mother’s in need on this Mother’s Day DM me your cash app!! Band Man got you!”

BMF actor Lil Meech took his mom and some of her friends to a strip club to celebrate the big day. Everyone seemed to have a great time sipping and smoking while tossing dollars toward the scantily clad strippers.

Kim Kardashian, who has four children with ex-husband Kanye West, wasted no time showing her appreciation for Kris Jenner under her mom’s social media post celebrating her children.

Five months after becoming a mother for the first time, The Little Mermaid actress Halle Bailey shared a series of short clips featuring her and her son Halo, whom she shares with rapper DDG.

“My first Mother’s Day. The greatest love I’ve ever known,” she captioned the post.

Find Bailey’s post and a few others below. Oh, and make sure to hug your mother (if you are still blessed enough to have her).