Rapper Flo Rida To Perform At 18th Annual AIDS Walk & Music Festival On Fort Lauderdale Beach

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rapper will help foundation raise $2 million for 12 different organizations.

Carol City native Flo Rida has announced that he will be performing at The AIDS Healthcare Foundation’s 18th Annual AIDS Walk & Music Festival on Saturday, March 18th, 2023.

According to a press release, the event is preparing to host 2,000 people and is set to raise $2 million for HIV/AIDS services to help fight the disease for 12 local non-profit organizations.

The beneficiaries of this year’s event are as follows: Afro Pride Federation, Aqua, Broward House, Equality Florida, Latinos Salud, The Pride Center at Equality Park, Pridelines, Safe Schools South Florida, SAVE.LGBT, SunServe, Transinclusive, and World AIDS Museum and Educational Center.

The event will be presented by Wells Fargo and AHF Pharmacy, a national chain of pharmacies supporting US & global HIV care, in Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Michael Kahane, Southern Bureau Chief for AIDS Healthcare Foundation said, “We are incredibly excited to have Flo Rida to join us as the headline performer for this year’s event. He previously has been involved with the event and is an amazing spokesperson in helping both to raise funds for our beneficiaries as well as raise awareness of the devastating impact of HIV/AIDS on the South Florida community.”

To register, people should pledge at www.FloridaAidsWalk.org.