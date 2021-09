Jay-Z, Meek Mill and Diddy are just some of the famous rap stars who love to fly on private jets. Would they stop if it would help to save the planet earth from global warming?

Hip-Hop and R&B artists are some of the most gluttonous artists in the world, capitalizing not just on their musical talents but the “lifestyle of the rich and famous” that drives their image.

Many scientists are analyzing the music industry and asking if there is a way that their extraordinary wealth and flossing is contributing negatively to climate change.

And if so, “What can they do to reduce their toxic footprints?”

According to the BBC, artists will have to do some small shifts to help.

One that will kill so many of your favorite stars is to stop taking private jets and charter buses or train cars.

Researchers at the University of Manchester also recommend that touring agencies and artists management also “include travel by public transport in the ticket price” for shows or maybe “offer incentives to fans who choose to travel by public transport.”

But will artists like Diddy, Jim Jones, Drake, Kanye West, Jay-Z and Beyoncé or Rihanna do this?

Probably not, even if it will save the environment or add a few 100 more years to the earth.

One of the researchers, Professor Carly McLachlan says that there are a lot of ways to reduce decarbonize the world and musicians have an advantage that scientist don’t.

“Particular artists have a really amazing platform to talk about these issues,” she said. “They have to be able to demonstrate that they are doing all these things themselves [whether it’s] reducing the amount of aviation or working with partners to decarbonize the venues they play in.”

This is interesting.

Let’s see how this works.