Ras Baraka Speaks On Homeland Security Arrest; Cory Booker Has Something To Say

Ras Baraka was released from custody after being arrested at a protest against a controversial ICE facility run by private prison operator GEO Group.

Newark, New Jersey, Mayor Ras Baraka walked out of jail Friday afternoon after being arrested earlier in the day for refusing to leave a protest outside the Delaney Hall Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Newark.

Baraka was arrested as he and his supporters were demonstrating against the reopening of a privately run detention center.

“It was definitely a humiliating experience and uncomfortable for me overall but in the end those guys did the best they could to make me feel comfortable and I appreciate that,” Ras Baraka told CNN.

The mayor, who has held office since 2014 and is currently campaigning for governor, was taken into custody by federal agents after allegedly ignoring repeated orders from Homeland Security to vacate the premises.

The protest, which drew several Democratic lawmakers, was aimed at blocking operations at the newly reopened ICE facility operated by GEO Group, a private prison company.

Baraka has long opposed the facility, citing safety violations and the lack of proper permits. His office released a video showing him being led away with his hands cuffed behind his back.

Former Newark mayor and current U.S. Senator Cory Booker came to Baraka’s defense, calling the arrest “disturbing” and criticizing the federal response.

As mayor of Newark, Ras Baraka has a responsibility to ensure that facilities operating in the city are adhering to laws that protect the safety and wellbeing of occupants and residents.

⁰This incident is disturbing, unnecessary and indicative of tactics that are undermining the… — Sen. Cory Booker (@SenBooker) May 9, 2025

“This incident is disturbing, unnecessary and indicative of tactics that are undermining the safety and security of our communities, not adding to it,” Booker said. “Law enforcement officers should have deescalated this situation. Mayor Baraka should be immediately released.”

Baraka was protesting the reopening of Delaney Hall, a facility with a troubled past.

GEO Group, the second-largest private prison operator in the country, signed a 15-year, $1 billion contract with ICE to run the site, which can hold up to 1,196 detainees.

The building, located near the Essex County Correctional Facility, had previously served as a halfway house and was used by ICE from 2011 to 2017.

The facility reopened in May despite legal challenges and public outcry. City inspectors flagged multiple safety issues, including problems with plumbing, electrical systems and fire code compliance.

GEO Group reportedly spent $5 million on renovations before reopening.

Baraka has filed legal action against GEO Group, arguing that the company failed to meet local requirements and that the facility’s presence harms the surrounding community.

He has also criticized the profit-driven nature of the detention center.

Acting U.S. Attorney Alina Habba defended the arrest, saying Baraka “consciously chose to defy the law.”

“The Mayor of Newark, Ras Baraka, committed trespass and ignored multiple warnings from Homeland Security Investigations to remove himself from the ICE detention center in Newark, New Jersey this afternoon. He has willingly chosen to disregard the law. That will not stand in this state. He has been taken into custody. NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW,” Habba said.

I am outraged by the unjust arrest of Newark Mayor Ras Baraka earlier this afternoon outside of Delaney Hall in Newark.



I am calling for his immediate release by federal law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/BLl7sDHpQK — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 9, 2025

Delaney Hall is an ICE prison in Newark that opened without permission from the city.

Members of Congress attempted to tour the facility, and Mayor Ras Baraka was arrested.

This Administration loves to arrest every government official except Trump.



pic.twitter.com/L6BeZEqNDj — Shayla Sweatt (@shay_sweatt) May 9, 2025

The ICE “GOON” in the Blue jacket is the FUCKEN CRIMINAL THAT ARRESTED MAYOR RAS BARAKA and the “ICE GOON” FALSELY Accused Mayor RAS BARAKA of Trespassing—The ICE “GOON” Should be ARRESTED!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/1HgjBV813o — Luis Carrillo (@lac4justice) May 10, 2025