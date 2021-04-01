Ras Kass, Edo. G Giving First-Ever Performance In Virtual Reality – Here’s How You Can Attend

(AllHipHop News)
VR is the Future and the future is now…Join us April 2, 2021 for a night of Hip-Hop and history as two legendary artists come together in Virtual Reality.
Boston emcee Edo. G and Carson, CA lyricist Ras Kass will be playing their first-ever show in Virtual Reality, in Microsoft’s AltSpaceVR .
The platform. which is designed for live shows, meetups, and more has already hosted people such as Faizon Love, Eric B., Rah Digga and Jennifer Hudson amongst others.
This unique experience puts the attendees inside of the actual venue while allowing them not only to engage with others at the event but also, talk and kick it with the performers in a way like no other.
To get the most out of this experience you will need a VR headset (like an Oculus Quest 2) and download the AltSpace app onto your headset.
You can also participate in 2D mode from your computer by creating an account at www.altvr.com.
Take advantage of the early bird pricing and be a part of history. Click here to buy tickets!