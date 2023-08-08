Raven-Symoné Says Father “Strongly Suggested” She Get Dangerous Plastic Surgery As A Minor

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Her father told her it might stop some of the bodyshaming she was getting.

Actress Raven-Symoné of “Cosby Show” fame shared a dark secret about coming up as a child star.

On an episode of The Best Podcast Ever with Raven and Miranda—the podcast she does with her wife, Miranda Maday—she said while working on “That’s So Raven,” her father pusher her to get plastic surgery because she was getting chubby. She said the first thing he persuaded her to do is get her breast reduced because people were calling her “fat.”

“I had two breast reductions and lipo before I turned 18,” she said. “There was paperwork involved. My dad suggested strongly that I should get my breasts reduced. He was like, ‘So you don’t feel bad, is there anything that you want?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, if I get lipo, will people stop calling me fat?’ So I got a two-fer. It was just a mess, just being that young and the pain of it all.”

The Cheetah girl lead said she even suffered from a seizure after getting her first breast reduction.

“I remember waking up and seeing everything … and then I just started to have this dry mouth and couldn’t breathe and went back under,” she said. Find the full episode here.