Ray J Capitalizes On Verzuz & BET Awards Viral Moments; Teases New R&B Group & Noodles Deal 

Ray J went viral after his Verzuz set before making headlines a few days later for keeping it real at the BET Awards.

Ray J has a canny ability to turn some of his most controversial moments into a business venture, and his chaotic Verzuz performance last week (Jun. 23) is no different.

The R&B singer teamed up with Pleasure P to go head-to-head with Sammie and Bobby V ahead of the main showdown between Omario and Mario. However, the show got off to a hilariously bumpy start providing meme creators with days’ worth of material.

One of the most talked-about moments was Ray J’s “One Wish” performance. The singer-turned-entrepreneur delivered a shaky vocal display before his teammate joined him. His opponents also got in on the act, leaving Ray J thoroughly unimpressed.

Nonetheless, they all hopped on Ray J’s live to discuss the fallout from the night’s events. It appears there may be a new R&B group on the horizon.

“First order of business is the music,” Sammie declared, although this soon led to a debate about who makes the best music. There may not be much the new group agree on as they soon began arguing over who was the group’s spokesperson. However, if the new group comes to fruition, all the back-and-forth could be caught on camera. Sammie asked Ray J to reach out to his contacts at BET for a reality show capturing the behind-the-scenes of the making of the group.

They also discussed that “One Wish” performance elsewhere during the conversation. While he can now admit he wasn’t his best vocally during the Verzuz, he didn’t realize “I needed help at the time.” Sammie said he wasn’t trying to steal his moment and blamed the shaky singing on “too many Casamigos.”

Check out the Live below.

Ray J & Co Recap The Verzuz

Ray J also appears to be capitalizing on another moment that had the Internet talking this weekend. His hunger pangs got the best of him during the BET Awards on Sunday night. He was pictured chowing down on a Cup of Noodles snack.

“Just got off the phone with Cup of Noodles,” he revealed. “Big deal on the way.”