Ray J Confirms Being Hospitalized For Pneumonia

The reality show star says he is now with his family.

Entertainer/entrepreneur William “Ray J” Norwood is dealing with a serious health situation at the moment. Reports began circulating on Tuesday claiming Ray J was in a Miami medical facility, and the Love & Hip Hop cast member confirmed his hospitalization on Instagram.

Hollywood Unlocked broke the news that Ray J was battling pneumonia. According to the celebrity blog, the “Sexy Can I” singer did not have anyone with him during his time in the hospital.

“I been in here all by myself for a week,” Ray J is quoted saying. “No family members came to see me not even my wife.”

Ray J married fellow Love & Hip Hop alum Princess Love in 2016. They had two children together before divorce papers were filed twice in 2020.

The couple called off the split both times. Ray J and Princess Love appeared on VH1’s Couples Retreat reality series earlier this year before Ray recently added “separated and single” to his Instagram bio.

Ray J Is Not Alone In The Hospital

Not long after Hollywood Unlocked posted about his pneumonia diagnosis on Instagram, Ray J left two comments on the outlet’s IG page. Apparently, his loved ones have had access to him since being admitted to the hospital.

“God is good 👍🏼- Family with me – just can’t be [in] here too much sickness,” wrote Ray J. He added, “I can’t have visitors because they isolated [their] room – been on my with my family [every day] all day.”

COVID-19 protocols seemingly prevented Ray J’s family members from being in the hospital room with him. Ray J’s estranged wife Princess Love nor his older sister Brandy have commented on his condition, as of press time.

Over the last several days, R&B vocalist Brandy used her social media accounts to promote ABC’s Queens television show which premieres on October 19. Meanwhile, Princess Love shared videos and photos of her experience modeling for the Sir Joe Exclusive Collection.