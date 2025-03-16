Ray J Released By LAPD Despite Explosive Fight With Princess Love

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The singer was briefly placed in police custody amid escalating marital tensions at his Los Angeles home.

Ray J and Princess Love got in an explosive dispute tied to their ongoing divorce drama last week. The incident resulted in police intervention and Ray J being briefly detained.

The turbulence unfolded when Princess Love dialed 911, alleging that Ray J had become hostile, shouting aggressively. She thought he was possibly under the influence during their quarrel.

Responding swiftly, multiple Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived at the couple’s residence, placing Ray J in handcuffs and temporarily seating him in the back of a patrol car to defuse tensions.

Despite the alarming scene, authorities concluded quickly—after gathering statements from both parties—that no criminal offense had occurred.

The officers subsequently released Ray J and removed the handcuffs. As standard LAPD protocol, a domestic violence incident report was documented, yet no charges or arrests ensued from the confrontation.

In footage captured during the aftermath, Ray J appeared calm and appreciative toward law enforcement.

Ray J expressed his gratitude, calmly telling officers, “I just like y’all did everything y’all could. I just want to just be free thank you, you guys are the best.”

The incident spotlights a history of marital instability for the reality stars, who exchanged vows in a lavish ceremony in August 2016.

Their relationship has been marked by repeated divorce filings and reconciliations.

The first filing came in May 2020, only to be withdrawn two months later. Another came swiftly in September of the same year, dismissed again by February 2021.

A third attempt followed in October 2021, ultimately abandoned in March 2023. The couple is now in the midst of their fourth divorce filing, initiated by Ray J in February 2024.

Throughout their nearly eight-year marriage, the pair have welcomed two children, a daughter, Melody, born in May 2018, and a son, Epik, born in December 2019.

Their family life, often portrayed in the public spotlight through reality television, has been consistently turbulent, marked by emotional disputes and public disagreements.