Ray J Makes Accusations Of Corporate Racism

Ray J went on a tirade against racism in the business world and warned: All y’all racist MF’s, I’m coming for you right now.”

Ray J is speaking out against racism in the corporate world alluding to being on the receiving end of it within his own company.

The R&B singer turned tech entrepreneur posted a video on Monday (Dec. 20) where he was very vocal about not tolerating racism. However, it was unclear exactly who or what company Ray J was referring to, and he did not make any specific allegations.

Ray J began the video by declaring, “It’s time. When there’s $300-$400 million on the table, and you’re on the side of a company that you founded and that you put your soul behind. Listen, man…racism…racism?”

Ray J Says Racism Is Not Allowed Here

He then continued saying racism is “not allowed here. It’s not allowed anywhere.” Ray J kept the target of his message anonymous saying, “You can’t tell me that you’re a dictator, and that we gotta do what you say do, asking me, ‘do I know what dictatorship means.’ I think that’s extremely racist. There’s a lot of other things that’s going on that I think can be worked out. But certain people gotta go. Certain people can’t feel like they’re allowed to be racist and it’s okay.”

The “Love and Hip Hop” star said he will be using his voice to combat racism and intends to remove the negativity he claims is “infecting us in this company.” Once again, he did not name the company he accused.

Finally, he concluded the video by saying, “All y’all racist MF’s, I’m coming for you right now. Don’t think you can play with me, don’t think you can talk to me any old kind of way.”

Despite the lengthy rant, Ray J doubled down in the caption and said he would not be silenced.

“RACISM IS NOT TOLERATED,” he added. “IF YOU THOUGHT I WAS GONNA BE QUIET BC OF MONEY AND GREED YOU THOUGHT WRONG! IF YOU DONT STAND UP FOR WHATS RIGHT YOU WILL FALL FOR ANYTHING! YOUVE UNDERESTIMATED ME! I WILL GET THIS HANDLED CORRECTLY THIS IS WRONG,” he wrote.

While Ray J refrained from mentioning the company he directed his rant towards, he is the founder of two tech brands, Raytroniks and Raycon Inc.